The new year is finally upon us. And a new playlist was due.

For your listening pleasure, way too many versions of Avinu Malkeinu, nigunim, Fiddler on the Roof, and of course, the trending Miami Boys Choir.

Shana Tova U’metuka from us at Jewcy Mag! Make sure to hit the follow button on our Spotify for more playlists this (((holiday season))).

This article was originally published in Jewcy’s substack The Weekly Jewce.