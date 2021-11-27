A Jewcy, Jewcy Hanukkah Playlist

The festival of lights is on the horizon, and I just know with this November Hanukkah fiasco many of you are unprepared. We just finished Thanksgiving. And you need potatoes for latkes. You need to get new candles, and new dreidels. Shit, you still need a menorah. Who the heck has time to make a Hanukkah playlist?! I do. And not just any playlist. The most incredible, jewciest Hanukkah playlist you’ve ever heard.

Be warned, though. This is not your usual holiday playlist. No, no. This playlist is not for the faint of heart, nor for those who lack a knack for adventure. Of course you’ll have some classics. There are quite a few versions of both “Ocho Kandelikas” and “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah” because I am an Ashkephardi melech. But I have no “Hava Nagila” and no Adam Sandler’s very overrated “Hanukkah Song” for you. Sorry. We’re doing this right.

My dear frumsters, seculars, and all those in-between, you’re here to be challenged, to elevate your taste, to diversify your Hanukkah repertoire, and trust me, you won’t ever look back.

And yes, I’m exaggerating. And correct. They can both be true, okay? Anyways, make sure to follow our Spotify for future music reccs, and to give A Jewcy, Jewcy Hanukkah a like so you can find it again later.

Chag Sameach, rock (of ages) on, and listen below.