Jewcy
Now Reading
Lee Kern: ‘Jews Aren’t Moths’
Jewcy
Jewcy
Vayechi, And Forgiving Yourself
Dear Rosalía, Please Sing in Ladino
Jesus Was Ashkenazi
The Bride, The Wig, The Gram
On the Eighth Night, Stream Kosha Dillz and Nissim Black’s ‘The Hanukkah Song 2.0’
Lee Kern: ‘Jews Aren’t Moths’

Lee Kern: ‘Jews Aren’t Moths’

by
December 1, 2021
Shutterstock

“Jews aren’t moths,” said Oscar-nominated comedy writer and Zionist Twitter user Lee Kern in a post on Monday. 

“Chanukah is not a festival of light,” said Kern alluding to the painfully incorrect interpretations of the holiday made by popular politicians, among others, “It remembers Jewish warriors and their rebellion against the erasure of Jewish life in Judea and Jerusalem.”

This wasn’t Lee’s only banger this Hanukkah season. Look at this:

BAM. Take that, people-who-are-wrong-about-Hanukkah!

Anyway, we wouldn’t usually do this kind of Twitter reporting, but JEWS AREN’T MOTHS!? This simple phrase ravaging the platitudinous and shallow “celebration of light” is absolutely everything.

He’s right. We aren’t moths. Thank you, Lee. You win Hanukkah Twitter.

Bonus: This tweet that made me tear up.

Tags

Isaac de Castro is the editor of Jewcy.com, a babka enthusiast, and the owner of a Bedlington Terrier called Milo.

View Comments (30)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scroll To Top