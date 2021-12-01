Lee Kern: ‘Jews Aren’t Moths’

“Jews aren’t moths,” said Oscar-nominated comedy writer and Zionist Twitter user Lee Kern in a post on Monday.

“Chanukah is not a festival of light,” said Kern alluding to the painfully incorrect interpretations of the holiday made by popular politicians, among others, “It remembers Jewish warriors and their rebellion against the erasure of Jewish life in Judea and Jerusalem.”

Chanukah is not a festival celebrating light. Jews aren’t moths. It remembers Jewish warriors and their rebellion against the erasure of Jewish life in Judea and Jerusalem. Part of the story involves burning oil which echoes our unvanquishable spirit of faith, action and survival — leekern (@leekern13) November 29, 2021

This wasn’t Lee’s only banger this Hanukkah season. Look at this:

Chanukah isn’t a platitudinous celebration of light. It’s the specific commemoration of Jewish rebels (Maccabees) resisting attempts by non-Jews to erase Jewish life & culture in Judea & Jerusalem. Before any universal interpretation, Chanukah is a specific tale of Jewish freedom — leekern (@leekern13) November 28, 2021

BAM. Take that, people-who-are-wrong-about-Hanukkah!

Anyway, we wouldn’t usually do this kind of Twitter reporting, but JEWS AREN’T MOTHS!? This simple phrase ravaging the platitudinous and shallow “celebration of light” is absolutely everything.

He’s right. We aren’t moths. Thank you, Lee. You win Hanukkah Twitter.

Bonus: This tweet that made me tear up.