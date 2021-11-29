What Your Favorite Sufganiyah Filling Says About You

Sufganiyot, a.k.a. fried doughnuts usually with some kind of filling inside them, are a Hanukkah staple, the oil they’re fried in commemorating the miracle of the oil that took place in the days of the Hasmoneans.
Some have created their own sufganiyah custom, wherein they’ll eat one on the first night, two on the second, and so on until they eat eight sufganiyot on the eighth and final night of Hanukkah. This brings us to maybe the coolest thing about them: you can probably eat all thirty-six of these donuts without repeating a single sufganiyah filling flavor (…though probably not without getting some fainting from sugar-overload).
From the classics to the new and exciting, we can probably guess your personality from which one you choose. Yalla, check it out.
Vanilla Cream: You’re a hopeless romantic. Perpetually looking for love. “WHERE IS MY BESHERT,” you constantly exclaim, though you know that Hashem has a plan. You also love chocolate-covered strawberries and identify with Elle Woods on a spiritual level.
Chocolate: While chocolate is always framed as the opposite of vanilla, there’s really no way to be more vanilla about your sufganiyah fillings than with chocolate. You’re afraid of taking risks. Order something besides chicken nuggets and French fries every time you go out. The safe choice is a safe choice for a reason; you can’t really go wrong with chocolate. But don’t you want to live a little? Stop limiting yourself to the safest choices.
Chocolate-Vanilla-Swirl: You’re scared of confrontation and intimidated by authority. You don’t always need to appeal to every single person or be diplomatic in every single argument. It’s okay. Pick a side! Make a decision! You’ll be better off for it.
Nutella: Nutella sufganiyot have goldendoodle energy, and so do you. Everyone wants one, until they get one. Then you think to yourself, “this is good, but could I have tried something else?” Harsh, I know. But I gotta give it to you straight. Sufganiyot personality tests are serious business, after all.
Custard: You’re probably from the northeast region of the United States, am I right? You’re independent and a bit of a perfectionist, always expecting the best out of yourself. Chill out a little. Do something spontaneous; go on an introspective road trip and sit alone with your thoughts for a bit. Get to know yourself a bit better. Do you really know you?
Tahina-Honey: You’re feisty and rugged. You like your morning hikes early and your coffee black. Picking fights is not as much a hobby as it is the norm for you. Always for a good reason, though. And you’re never ever wrong–mainly because you’ll never admit it.
Strawberry Jelly: You’re a little basic, but also bubbly and smart. You’re always out doing something fun with your countless best friends, and you make sure everyone knows it by posting about it on your Insta stories. Can I get an invite next time?
Raspberry Jelly: You’re genuine and honest. You’re a hard person to befriend, either because you don’t want to let people in or because you don’t make enough of an effort to put yourself out there, but once the friendship has established, you’re the best friend anyone can have. And as loyal as they come.
Grape Jelly: I see you, you Manischewitz enthusiast. You’re always the funnest at parties, and the standout guest at shabbatot, keeping everyone entertained with your party tricks and natural comedic abilities. You were born knowing how to juggle, and what can we say… We’re all jealous.
Guava Jelly: Stop. Enough. Wanting to stand out isn’t worth filling your sufganiyot with guava. I get that you want to be quirky and different, but guava jelly? This isn’t worth it.
Apricot: Listen, you know what you like, and you aren’t ashamed to let the world know it. Apricot is a bold choice, but a good one. You are assertive and impulsive, which keeps you on track for your meticulous plans and ambitious goals. You got the “Most Likely to Succeed” superlative in your high school yearbook. Keep reaching for the stars!
No Filling: …Hello? Sorry, I literally fell asleep trying to write about your boring personality. Sufganiyot need filling, weirdo. You probably top your latkes with ketchup or something nasty like that, too.
Dulce de Leche: You’re likeable, adventurous, and most probably a Latino Yid. Your sweet tooth knows no bounds, and this isn’t your first sufganiyah this very sitting, either. You had like twelve, didn’t you? Anyways, please turn the reggaetón down; some of us are busy.
Ginger-Lime: With your eclectic style and undeniable charisma, people think you’re quite the hipster when in reality, you just have the soul of an eighty-year-old woman. Your mysterious aura does not stop you from being literally the most uninteresting person in the world. In the best, best way. Your ideal night is spent indoors, sipping on tea–something organic, of course–and curled up with a good mystery novel and some cat videos.
Creme Espresso: I just know you’re a workaholic. It’s Hanukkah, loosen up! That work or school assignment can wait until after a few dreidel rounds. Also, go get a massage. You deserve it.
Halva: You’re not Israeli, but you like to pretend you are. You bought Blundstones your first time going to Israel as an adult, be it on Birthright or on a post-high school gap year program, and even though you’re as American as they come, you make fun of people who speak Hebrew with American accents. You’re also going to be embarrassingly defensive when you read this, claiming this doesn’t apply to you because “My dad grew up in Israel!” or “But all Jews are from Israel.” Babes, it applies.
Maple Butter: Canadian.
Apple Butter: Wholesome and kind. A Pixar aficionado. No one has any negative things to say about you because you treat everyone with respect… though your inner circle knows you have your lashon hara moments. You were very into horses in the fourth grade, but you got over it, and we’re glad you did.
In the end, whatever filling you choose, we’ll respect it. And shoutout to those of you out there making sfenj and bimuelos. (What that says about you is that you’re probably Sephardic and cool and that you should feed me.)
Anyway, our legal team would like us to disclaim that this list is not 100% accurate, but remember that we are psychic and never wrong and one of our friends literally screamed and passed out because of how freakishly accurate her description was so take that as you will.
Chag sameach, kinderlach. Don’t get diabetes.
Utterly indited content material, appreciate it for entropy.
I enjoy your writing style truly enjoying this web site.
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
F*ckin’ awesome issues here. I’m very happy to look your article. Thanks so much and i am taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and coverage! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
You made some first rate factors there. I looked on the web for the problem and located most people will associate with with your website.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Wohh precisely what I was searching for, appreciate it for posting.
you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a fantastic job on this topic!
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this article is amazing, great written and come with almost all important infos. I would like to look extra posts like this .
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Very efficiently written post. It will be beneficial to anybody who usess it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.
I’m no longer certain where you are getting your info, but great topic. I must spend some time learning much more or working out more. Thanks for wonderful info I used to be in search of this info for my mission.
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
❤️ Tanya want to meet you! Click Here: https://bit.ly/2022dating ❤️
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you really know what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also seek advice from my site =). We can have a link exchange contract among us!
Best Dating Sites for Real Relationships in 2022 click here
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a speculative determination outstanding post! .
What i do not understood is in reality how you’re not actually much more neatly-liked than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus considerably in terms of this topic, produced me for my part believe it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved until it is one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. All the time deal with it up!
קמגרה למכירה במודיעין פעמים רבות אנחנו יודעים שאנחנו צריכים לעשות משהו, אבל “רק הפעם” פשוט נמנעים מלעשות את זה, פשוט כי זה דורש יותר מדי מאמץ. אותו הדבר ������� ������� ��� �������
❤️ Alice want to meet you! Click Here: http://bit.do/sdfsere ❤️
Thanks for any other fantastic article. Where else may anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.
I savour, result in I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
so much great info on here, : D.
Official Platform Uniswap Free Gateway go free $400! Click Here: https://telegra.ph/Official-Platform-Uniswap-Free-Gateway-11-30 ❤️
Official Platform Uniswap Free Gateway go free $400! Click Here: https://telegra.ph/Official-Platform-Uniswap-Free-Gateway-11-30 ❤️
❤️ Alice want to meet you! Click Here: http://bit.do/fSJV3 ❤️
❤️ Alice sent you a HOT video! Click Here: http://bit.do/fSHAz ❤️