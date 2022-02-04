Shema Arielle,

What do I do when the person I’m dating posts something antisemitic on Instagram? They justified it by telling me that they initially saw the post on a Jewish person’s account and said, “I felt like I had to say something, the only thing holding me back from posting was you.”

It was back in May during Israel’s conflict with Gaza, and the Jewish person they got the post from was Ilana Glazer. She posted some bullshit from Norman Finkelstein screaming about how because he’s Jewish he can say that Israel and Jews are wrong. The verbiage was Ilana basically repeating that because she’s Jewish she has to blanket blame Israel.

First, I assigned them a book about Israel, and then I broke up with them. It seems like the book was never read and only strengthened the antisemitic comment. I’m still torn up about it and have no clue if I handled it correctly.

Sincerely,

Torn and Teary

Hey Bubbela,

Oy effing vey! There’s so much to unpack here I don’t even know where to start. Actually, scratch that. I know exactly where to start — with a hearty MAZAL TOV and round of applause. I think you navigated this rotten dilemma in the best way possible, and you deserve a yasher koach too. A warning to my dear readers, if you don’t think antizionism is antisemitism, you may not love what’s ahead.

Please forgive me for nearly as-a-Jew-ing myself here, but as a Zionist and local NYC slut, I know more than anyone how tough the dating scene can be. It is such a shame that our fallen soldier, Ilana Glazer, instigated your breakup, but honestly, the silver lining to her internalized antisemitism is that she presented the opportunity to see your ex for who they really were. I want to relieve you of all guilt, because instead of breaking up with your former lover on the spot, you compassionately gave them the benefit of the doubt — that their antizionist agenda was formed out of sheer ignorance — and attempted to educate them. Lest we forget their justification for sharing antizionist rhetoric was, “the only thing that was holding me back was you.” Literally? Vomdotcom.

My sweet darling motek, you absolutely did the right thing. In order to stay with this RUDE loser you would’ve had to compromise your identity and community. Unlike Ilana Glazer, you didn’t sell out for someone who doesn’t deserve your time, energy, and love. You’ve got chutzpah, babe. On behalf of the Zionist community, we are so proud of you. Preserving your Jewish identity is most definitely a mitzvah.

Love,

Arielle